The Meanwood pub was named at number six on the list of the best ‘hidden gems’ in Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best Restaurants list, which was part of its Travellers’ Choice Award series.

The pub’s owner, Scott Westlake, said that he only found out about the good news through a story in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

He said: “It came as a pleasant surprise!

Scott Westlake, landlord of the Myrtle Tavern, celebrating the announcement that his pub had been named as one of the country's best 'hidden gems'

"Anything like that can be potentially good for attracting new customers and it’s good for staff as well because they have worked really hard and deserve the recognition.”

The pub has a five star rating on Tripadvisor and is ranked as the 14th best restaurant in Leeds by reviewers.

Mr Westlake said: “It means a lot, especially coming from Tripadvisor because it relies on your actual customers to give their real and genuine reviews.

The Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood, Leeds, has become a favourite for many locals

"That’s why people trust Tripadvisor so it’s always nice to get acknowledgement from them.”

The Myrtle Tavern is a country pub in the heart of Meanwood, with lots of outdoor space including a heated secret garden terrace, a beer garden and a children’s play area.

Mr Westlake took over the pub nearly 12 years ago and though he only started serving food about five years ago, they have quickly become a mainstay for many in the community wanting to enjoy their pub classics, tapas-style sharing plates and, in particular, their Sunday roasts.

He said: “Sunday lunch is our most popular by a mile. We have 200 covers a week and we ask people to make sure to book a while in advance.”

Despite being in a busy part of Leeds, The Myrtle Tavern is surrounded by woodland and a cricket pitch to give it a distinctly rural feel and make it justifying of its title as a hidden gem.