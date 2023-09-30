2 . Dales Way Link

If you’re a seasoned walker who wants a full-day challenge, then the 20-mile Dales Way Link is the perfect route to take. Set off at dawn to journey through Leeds' northern greenspaces, the market town of Otley, through valleys and up into the Dales before ending up in the picturesque town of Ilkley at the famous Cow and Calf Rocks before sunset. Photo: Bruce Rollinson