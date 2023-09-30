Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds walks: 13 stunning walking routes, trails and parks that are perfect for an autumn stroll

As temperatures drop and leaves turn golden, it’s the perfect time for a crisp autumn walk.
Abbey Maclure
Abbey Maclure
Published 30th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

And thankfully Leeds has plenty of options when it comes to an autumn stroll, from family-friendly parks to longer trails and more challenging routes. We’re lucky to have beautiful countryside and green spaces on our doorsteps, and we’ve rounded up some of the best places for a walk.

Here are 13 gorgeous walking routes in the city – and a little further afield.

Here are some of the most scenic trails and parks in Leeds

Autumn walks

Here are some of the most scenic trails and parks in Leeds Photo: National World

If you’re a seasoned walker who wants a full-day challenge, then the 20-mile Dales Way Link is the perfect route to take. Set off at dawn to journey through Leeds' northern greenspaces, the market town of Otley, through valleys and up into the Dales before ending up in the picturesque town of Ilkley at the famous Cow and Calf Rocks before sunset.

2. Dales Way Link

If you're a seasoned walker who wants a full-day challenge, then the 20-mile Dales Way Link is the perfect route to take. Set off at dawn to journey through Leeds' northern greenspaces, the market town of Otley, through valleys and up into the Dales before ending up in the picturesque town of Ilkley at the famous Cow and Calf Rocks before sunset.

The canal is lined with beautiful colours in the autumn - and it's perfect for both a short stroll or a full day's walk. Take a detour at Kirkstall Abbey or stroll into the city centre, and there's plenty of nearby pubs to stop off at on the way, including the Abbey Inn near Bramley.

3. Leeds Liverpool Canal

The canal is lined with beautiful colours in the autumn - and it's perfect for both a short stroll or a full day's walk. Take a detour at Kirkstall Abbey or stroll into the city centre, and there's plenty of nearby pubs to stop off at on the way, including the Abbey Inn near Bramley.

A perfect detour on a canal walk is Gotts Park in Armley - enjoy a picturesque walk through the woodland and canal trails, and soak up the stunning autumnal views across the Kirkstall Valley. There's a cafe in the Golf Club at Gotts mansion which is open to the public, and a chldren's playground and skate park in the adjacent Armley Park.

4. Gotts Park

A perfect detour on a canal walk is Gotts Park in Armley - enjoy a picturesque walk through the woodland and canal trails, and soak up the stunning autumnal views across the Kirkstall Valley. There's a cafe in the Golf Club at Gotts mansion which is open to the public, and a chldren's playground and skate park in the adjacent Armley Park.

