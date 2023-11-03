Timeless is a 758-home development built in four phases, with the third phase being a 185-home development on York Road in Seacroft.
It offers a range of two, three and four bedroom semi-detached, detached and terraced houses.
Adam Swann, Land & Partnerships Director at Keepmoat, Yorkshire West, tells us more about the Timeless development and the regeneration of East Leeds:
1. Timeless Development Site
"Timeless, Leeds is a 758-home development over four phases, the third phase being a 185-home development located on York Road, Seacroft." Photo: James Hardisty
2. Timeless Development Site
"The development comprises a range of two, three and four bedroom houses." Photo: James Hardisty
3. Timeless Development Site
"Semi-detached, detached, and terraced homes are all available with huge incentives to enable buyers to move forward. The homes are available for both open market sale and affordable housing provision."
Photo: James Hardisty
4. Timeless Development Site
"Part of the development is being built to the government's Future Homes Standard specification which is set to replace traditional Building Regulations for new dwellings in 2025." Photo: James Hardisty
5. Timeless Development Site
"The Future Homes Standard provides a pathway to deliver highly efficient buildings which are zero carbon ready, better for the environment and fit for the future."
Photo: James Hardisty
6. Timeless Development Site
"Open spaces and walkways are located throughout the development and excellent commuter links make it easy to access the city centre and major routes, including the M1." Photo: James Hardisty