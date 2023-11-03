Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of the new Timeless development providing hundreds of new homes in east Leeds

We take a look at the new development providing hundreds of new homes in East Leeds.

By Dennis Morton
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 11:45 GMT

Timeless is a 758-home development built in four phases, with the third phase being a 185-home development on York Road in Seacroft.

It offers a range of two, three and four bedroom semi-detached, detached and terraced houses.

Adam Swann, Land & Partnerships Director at Keepmoat, Yorkshire West, tells us more about the Timeless development and the regeneration of East Leeds:

"Timeless, Leeds is a 758-home development over four phases, the third phase being a 185-home development located on York Road, Seacroft."

1. Timeless Development Site

Photo: James Hardisty

"The development comprises a range of two, three and four bedroom houses."

2. Timeless Development Site

Photo: James Hardisty

"Semi-detached, detached, and terraced homes are all available with huge incentives to enable buyers to move forward. The homes are available for both open market sale and affordable housing provision."

3. Timeless Development Site

Photo: James Hardisty

"Part of the development is being built to the government's Future Homes Standard specification which is set to replace traditional Building Regulations for new dwellings in 2025."

4. Timeless Development Site

Photo: James Hardisty

"The Future Homes Standard provides a pathway to deliver highly efficient buildings which are zero carbon ready, better for the environment and fit for the future."

5. Timeless Development Site

Photo: James Hardisty

"Open spaces and walkways are located throughout the development and excellent commuter links make it easy to access the city centre and major routes, including the M1."

6. Timeless Development Site

Photo: James Hardisty

