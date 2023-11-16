Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Partly funded through Homes England Strategic Partnership with Accent Housing, as part of the government Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) 2021-26, the regeneration of Sugar Hill Close and Wordsworth Drive in Oulton will see a total of 70 high-quality homes delivered.

Leeds City Council’s executive board will next week be asked to approve a grant of £2.8m that will enable Leeds Federated Housing Association to increase the number of affordable rented homes across the scheme, which on completion will comprise a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses for local people.

Kim Brear, Chair at Leeds Federated, who spoke at the event and met with residents, said: “Over the last year we have worked closely with residents and the council to move forward with the redevelopment of Sugar Hill Close and Wordsworth Drive.

Phase one of the development is expected to complete next autumn with the first 10 homes allocated. Picture: LCC

“We want to ensure the new scheme is a place that people want to move to and enjoy living in, and I would like to thank everyone involved for positively engaging with our team who are wholeheartedly committed to not just developing affordable housing but helping people to make a home. It’s great to see phase one of the demolition complete and I look forward to seeing the homes take shape over the next year.”

Phase one of the development is expected to complete next autumn with the first 10 homes allocated to residents currently living on Sugar Hill Close and Wordsworth Drive who have regulated or assured tenancies.

Coun Jess Lennox, City Council’s Executive Member for Housing, said: “Increasing the provision of good-quality, energy-efficient and affordable housing forms a key part of our efforts to ensure Leeds is a place that has opportunities and communities for all.

“The regeneration of Sugar Hill Close and Wordsworth Drive is a great example of how ambitious thinking and partnership working can help us achieve that aim, and it was a pleasure to attend the groundbreaking ceremony at the site.”