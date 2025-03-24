Wingstop UK opens fourth Leeds site at Cardigan Fields Leisure Park and launches brand-new flavour
Wingstop's latest Leeds site is a 4,000 square feet restaurant at Cardigan Fields Leisure Park, hosting 100+ covers just a short drive from the city centre.
The new opening follows successful restaurants in White Rose Shopping Centre, Boar Lane and delivery kitchen sites and marks the 62nd site since launching in the UK in 2018.
Opening its doors today (March 24), the new Cardigan Fields site offered the first 100 guests through the door free chicken wings.
Wingstop UK has become a popular spot and has garnered a loyal following from a younger demographic, mainly due to its marketing technique and ties to music, fashion and sports.
Chris Sherriff, CEO at Wingstop UK said: “We’ve seen the buzz around Wingstop UK in Leeds.
"To meet the growing demand, we’re delighted to open our fourth location, cementing our status as the number one flavour destination in the city."
The new restaurant in Leeds coincides with the launch of a brand-new flavour - Hot Honey Glaze - which is the first addition since its establishment in the UK seven years ago.
Mr Sherriff added: With Hot Honey Glaze launching today, it couldn’t be a better time to visit your local Wingstop and try a new go-to flavour.
"As we continue to grow and expand, a big thanks goes out to all our hard-working teams and loyal fans – we’re very excited for what’s coming next.”
