Wingstop UK is today (March 25) opening its brand new restaurant on Boar Lane, where it will be serving "the ultimate experience" for "iconic" wing flavours to enjoy with friends and family.

Announcing its new dine-in experience, the chain said: "Wingstop UK is excited to grow its presence and offering to the people of Leeds, building on its delivery unit, giving customers more choice whether they want to enjoy its signature wings from the restaurant itself, or the comfort of their homes.

Wingstop is opening its first dine-in restaurant in Leeds today (March 25). Picture by National World

"The people of Leeds are already fans of the mouthwatering menu, particularly its Flavour Fix combo, which was named the most popular dish in the city by Deliveroo last year."

Until now, Wingstop has only offered its food in Leeds via delivery services, but on opening its 42nd site in the UK since 2018, the new restaurant will bring 50 local jobs to the area and host 60 covers along with its range of wings, tenders, burgers and sides to enjoy at the restaurant.

Tom Grogan, co-founder of Lemon Pepper Holdings which owns Wingstop, said: “We are delighted to expand our presence in Leeds, with our first dine-in site in such a prime location in the city centre.

"The data shows that Leeds love our wings and flavours so we are pleased to fulfil this demand. Today’s opening kicks off a pipeline of new sites across the country for the upcoming months.”