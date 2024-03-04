Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wingstop, which has been expanding across the country, will open its latest takeaway on Boar Lane.

Signs for the new Wingstop branch appeared on Boar Lane this week. Photo: National World.

The unit was formerly home to Barburrito, but the Mexican fast food restaurant closed its doors last year, leaving the city without any branches of the popular chain after another of its restaurants on The Headrow closed before the pandemic.

Wingstop already has one outlet in Leeds on Scott Hall Street.

This week, bold signs appeared on Boar Lane advertising the new opening and encouraging jobseekers to apply for roles inside.

The American chicken shop chain was founded in Texas in 1930s. Photo: National World.

A sign taped to the front of the unit explained that Lemon Pepper Holdings Limited, the master franchisee of Wingstop UK, has applied to Leeds City Council for a variation of its premises licence.

It said that this would mean minor changes to the layout, but would not result in a change in opening times.

The move to Boar Lane comes as Wingstop aims to open 15 new restaurants across the country this year, creating up to 750 jobs.