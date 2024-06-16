Wingstop White Rose Shopping Centre: American fast food chain looks set to open second Leeds branch
Wingstop has been expanding across the UK and opened its first branch in the city back in March.
The restaurant, on Boar Lane, was immediately popular with locals as fans were seen queuing to try the restaurant's famous chicken wings.
And now, the brand looks set for further expansion in Leeds - as new signs appeared at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Beeston.
The words “White Rose incoming” have been written across the hoardings in bold lettering.
It comes as Lemon Pepper Holdings Limited, the master franchisee of Wingstop UK, revealed plans to open 15 new restaurants across the country this year, creating up to 750 jobs.
The UK franchise of the international chain, which was founded in Texas in 1930s, said that the ambitious growth plan represented its biggest year of expansion in the UK to date.
