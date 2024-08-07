Wingstop Leeds: American fast food chain announces opening date for new site in White Rose Shopping Centre

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 7th Aug 2024

An American fast food chain is set to open its second branch in  a Leeds shopping centre this month. 

Wingstop will be opening its doors on the balcony in White Rose Shopping Centre on Monday, August 12, marking the third Leeds site for the brand.  

Owners of the chain say they are excited to expand Wingstop’s presence in Leeds, building on its dine-in site on Boar Lane which opened in March this year. 

The new Leeds site will bring 50 jobs to the area and host 60 covers. 

Wingstop is set to open its doors in the White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds, on August 12. Photo: WingstopWingstop is set to open its doors in the White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds, on August 12. Photo: Wingstop
Wingstop is set to open its doors in the White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds, on August 12. Photo: Wingstop | Wingstop

Customers can expect the usual delicious wings, tenders, burgers, and sides always cooked to order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in a choice of ten distinctive flavours.

A selection of brand new milkshakes, freestyle fizzy drinks or Camden Town Beer, as well as a churro selection for dessert are also available at the new site. 

Tom Grogan, co-founder of Lemon Pepper Holdings, master franchisee, Wingstop UK, said: “We are excited to expand our presence in Leeds, opening a new site in one of the country’s most famous shopping centres. 

“Our dine-in Boar Lane site and delivery-only kitchen have proved incredibly popular with locals, so the addition of a new location will help to bring our delicious wings and flavours to an even broader audience. 

“This comes at a very exciting time for Wingstop UK as we approach our 50th site and have an ambitious pipeline of openings well into 2025.”

Steven Foster, centre director at White Rose, said: “We’ve seen the buzz around Wingstop UK so we’re pleased to welcome the flavour-packed brand to White Rose. 

“Wingstop UK joins an exciting mix of dining options here at the centre, and we expect they’ll be warmly welcomed by our guests.”

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 customers in-store will receive free chicken wings.

