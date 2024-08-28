Wingdom Morley: Family-run fast food restaurant specialising in chicken wings opens second site in Leeds

Geha Pandey

A new fast food restaurant has opened in Leeds. 

Wingdom opened its doors in Albion Street, Morley, last Friday (August 23), taking over the former pizza restaurant Murano’s Grill. 

This is the family-run restaurant’s second site in the city. It first opened in Brudenell Grove, Hyde Park, becoming a top spot for wings in the area.

Wingdom is now open in Morley. Photo: James HardistyWingdom is now open in Morley. Photo: James Hardisty
Wingdom is now open in Morley. Photo: James Hardisty | James Hardisty

Wingdom offers chicken wings, burgers, boneless bites, loaded fries, with a range of flavours including Korean zing and garlic parmesan on offer. 

The restaurant also has a variety of meal deals ensuring good value for money. 

To mark its grand opening, Wingdom gave away free wings for the first 100 customers at its new site. 

