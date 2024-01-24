The 24 confirmed restaurants offering bargain deals during Eat Leeds Restaurant Week

Running from Monday February 19 to Sunday February 25, participating restaurants and bars will offer special menus ranging from £5 to £25.

Managed by Eat Leeds with support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the week aims to increase footfall into Leeds and boost the regional economy by inviting customers to revisit old favourites or discover a new restaurant in the city.

To secure a table and take advantage of the exclusive Eat Leeds Restaurant Week menus, customers are advised to head to the Eat Leeds website, browse the list of participant restaurants, download a Restaurant Week voucher for your chosen restaurant, and book a table directly.

As these curated menus are limited edition and available only for the week, early reservations are encouraged to avoid disappointment.

Here are the 24 Leeds restaurants that have been confirmed so far.

