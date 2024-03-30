Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Escape, on New Road Side in Horsforth, is hoping to expand into a next door furniture store, according to a planning application submitted to Leeds City Council.

The expansion would see Escape take over Wharfedale Furniture, sitting to the left of the restaurant, and would include internal and external alterations including an extension of the outdoor terrace seating area.

Escape in Horsforth are hoping to expand into the next-door furniture store. Pictured are head chef Casto Ilmi Lala and owner Dash Ndreu.

Asked about the plans, a spokesperson for the restaurant told YEP that the expansion is still in its early planning stage while awaiting approval from the council.

The Horsforth restaurant, owned by head chef Ilmi 'Castro' Lala and his cousins Dash and Kastriot, launched in 2020 and serves British and Mediterranean cuisine including pizzas, pasta, Sunday lunch and salads.