Escape Horsforth: Family-run restaurant in Leeds hopes to expand by taking over next-door furniture store
Escape, on New Road Side in Horsforth, is hoping to expand into a next door furniture store, according to a planning application submitted to Leeds City Council.
The expansion would see Escape take over Wharfedale Furniture, sitting to the left of the restaurant, and would include internal and external alterations including an extension of the outdoor terrace seating area.
Asked about the plans, a spokesperson for the restaurant told YEP that the expansion is still in its early planning stage while awaiting approval from the council.
The Horsforth restaurant, owned by head chef Ilmi 'Castro' Lala and his cousins Dash and Kastriot, launched in 2020 and serves British and Mediterranean cuisine including pizzas, pasta, Sunday lunch and salads.
The planning application is due for consultation on Friday, April 5, with any comments submitted before then.
