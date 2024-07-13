Pizzeria Social Leeds: New restaurant opens at Moortown Corner in former Yorkshire Bank building

By Joseph Keith

Editor

Published 13th Jul 2024, 15:59 BST
A new pizza restaurant has opened in Leeds.

Pizzeria Social opened its doors for the first time at Moortown Corner on Friday (July 12).

The restaurant, based at 412 Harrogate Road, styles itself as offering “handcrafted pizzas made from the finest ingredients”.

It has replaced the former Panzerotto Italian restaurant. The venue previously housed a Yorkshire Bank branch, which was transformed into an aptly-named eatery called The Bank before it closed permanently during Covid-19.

Bosses behind Pizzeria Social, which is opposite the flagship M&S Moortown store, said on social media that the opening weekend had been “a success so far”.

In a post on Instagram, owners said: “ The Grand Opening has been a success so far! Hopefully more to come”

