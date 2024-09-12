A new burger restaurant is opening in Leeds this autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two Brothers will be opening in Thorpe Lane, Middleton, on October 4 from 6pm.

The new opening was announced via the brand’s official social media channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two Brothers is set to open in Middleton this October. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Instagram post said: “Middleton, Leeds! Our first 50 burgers are FREE on our opening date — 04.10.24.”

It is one of many new openings in Middleton. Last month, it was reported that Aldi is opening in St George’s Retail Park on Thursday, September 12 at 8am.

The new store is replacing the one in Middleton Park, which is set to open as Farm Foods.