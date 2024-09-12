Two Brothers Leeds: New burger restaurant set to open in Middleton
A new burger restaurant is opening in Leeds this autumn.
Two Brothers will be opening in Thorpe Lane, Middleton, on October 4 from 6pm.
The new opening was announced via the brand’s official social media channels.
The Instagram post said: “Middleton, Leeds! Our first 50 burgers are FREE on our opening date — 04.10.24.”
It is one of many new openings in Middleton. Last month, it was reported that Aldi is opening in St George’s Retail Park on Thursday, September 12 at 8am.
The new store is replacing the one in Middleton Park, which is set to open as Farm Foods.
