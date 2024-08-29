Farmfoods Middleton Park Road: Frozen food retailer announces new Leeds opening in former Aldi site
Farmfoods, the frozen food retailer, will be opening in Middleton Park Road, Middleton, taking over the Aldi site.
The new opening, which is the retailer’s fifth in the city, coincides with the opening of Aldi in St George’s Retail Park.
While there is no opening date set, a spokesperson for Farmfoods has said the new shop will be one of its largest in the country.
It will offer the Farmfoods’ full range of branded and own-brand products including frozen food, groceries, chilled items, bread, milk, fresh fruit and vegetables along with a range of household and other items.
The site features a large free customer car park and will be open seven days a week.
