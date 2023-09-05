Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Enjoy these photo memories of Middleton Park High School.Enjoy these photo memories of Middleton Park High School.
Enjoy these photo memories of Middleton Park High School.

23 photos you'll only understand if you were a Middleton Park High School pupil

These photos are sure to evoke memories for former pupils at Middleton Park High School.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 5th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

August 31, 1999 will be a date forever etched into the memories of former pupils, teachers, support staff and parents. It was the date the school on Acre Road closed despite a challenge in the High Court over the decision. Earlier in the decade it had been voted the worst school in Britain. Yet we hope these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, spark some positive memories. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 19 photos you'll only understand if you were a South Leeds High School pupil LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Ian Major playing the preacher and Keith Jackson playing clown Tom Tinker in a school production of Taking Our Time. Pictured in March 1997.

1. Middleton Park High School

Ian Major playing the preacher and Keith Jackson playing clown Tom Tinker in a school production of Taking Our Time. Pictured in March 1997. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Ghost In My Dreams performed by pupils at Middleton Park High School in December 1996. Zoe Smith watches helplessly as fellow victim, Jamie Brown is bullied by Shane Platts (left) and Simon Allotey. The pupils, all aged 15 at the time, used their own names in the play.

2. Middleton Park High School

Ghost In My Dreams performed by pupils at Middleton Park High School in December 1996. Zoe Smith watches helplessly as fellow victim, Jamie Brown is bullied by Shane Platts (left) and Simon Allotey. The pupils, all aged 15 at the time, used their own names in the play. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Middleton Park High School and Garforth Community College battle it out at the first South Leeds Stadium Schools Hockey Tournament in January 1997.

3. Middleton Park High School

Middleton Park High School and Garforth Community College battle it out at the first South Leeds Stadium Schools Hockey Tournament in January 1997. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Pupil Daniel Abbott was turned away from school in April 1996 for wearing brown boots instead of black.

4. Middleton Park High School

Pupil Daniel Abbott was turned away from school in April 1996 for wearing brown boots instead of black. Photo: Peter Thacker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:High CourtBritain