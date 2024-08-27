Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Aldi is opening in Leeds next month.

The brand-new store is set to open in St George’s Retail Park, Middleton, on Thursday, September 12 at 8am.

It will replace the existing Aldi on Middleton Park Road and will offer fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award-winning ‘Specially Selected’ range and exclusive beers, wines and spirits.

The new venue will also have a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store.

Aldi is set to open in St George’s Retail Park, Middleton. Photo: Simon Hulme | Simon Hulme

Aldi’s Specialbuys will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday, offering extraordinary value on a wide range of products, from electrical items to garden tools.

To celebrate the partnership between ParalympicsGB and Aldi, bronze medallist Jack Hunter-Spivey will celebrate the new opening by cutting the ribbon.

Jack will also give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

Store manager Rob Monteith said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Middleton. It’s set to be a special day and having Paralympic hero Jack Hunter-Spivey join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Table tennis star Jack Hunter-Spivey added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of ParalympicsGB.”

The new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Middleton to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week. Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected].

The new store will be open Monday to Saturday, from 8am to 10pm and Sunday, 10am to 4pm.