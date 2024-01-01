A Leeds restaurant has been named in the top 10 places in the country to grab a Sunday roast.

The viral Instagram account travels the country on the hunt for the best Sunday roasts and this year, the account sampled nearly 200 roasts.

Each roast is reviewed against 10 categories that make up a special Sunday lunch: meat, vegetables, sides, potatoes, gravy, Yorkshire pudding, venue, drinks, value, and service.

The Whitehall Restaurant and Bar in West Point, Leeds, has been named as one of the best places in the country to grab a Sunday roast, according to Rate Good Roasts. Photo: Google

The Whitehall Restaurant and Bar has many options for a Sunday roast including different meats such as rump cap of beef as well as a vegetable wellingtons. All roasts are served with roast carrot, cauliflower cheese, green beans, roast potatoes, a Yorkshire pudding and gravy.

The Leeds restaurant offers modern British cuisine, meat and fish dishes as well as pizza and pasta. It is also rated as one of the best places to grab a Sunday roast according to Google reviews too.

Tom Casson, the account’s chief eating officer, said: "There's something romantic about a Sunday Roast. It's an event. Whether it’s an opportunity to see old friends or a family celebration of some kind. You don't want to be let down. As an adult, it almost feels like you are going out, out on a Sunday.

"You want a stand out dish on the specials board, a lamb or a porchetta and a creative main option for our veggie or vegans friends. Personally I want the Yorkshire puddings big enough to act as a vessel for the gravy. Potatoes need to be in that sweet venn diagram spot of fluffy and crispy."

Here is the official ranking by Rate Good Roasts:

The Abbey Inn, Byland 97% The Loch & The Tyne, Old Windsor 96% and Hawksmoor, Manchester 96% Castle Farm, Midford 95.5% Belzan, Liverpool 95% The Elgin, Maida Vale 94% and Gladstone Bistro, Stalybridge 94% Greens, Sale 93% Bank, Bristol 92.5% Jones&Sons x Madame Pigg, Dalston 91% and The Whitehall, Leeds 91% The Gin Trap Inn, Ringstead, 90% Maray, Manchester 89%