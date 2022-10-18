When Sunday rolls around, so does that looming sense of duty - who’s cooking the Sunday dinner this weekend? Well, it doesn’t have to be such a chore. Instead, why don’t you visit somewhere where they’ll whip one up for you for a change?

Thankfully, Leeds has an abundance of restaurants and pubs that serve some fantastic Sunday roasts. We’ve taken a look and whittled them down to the eight best, according to Tripadvisor.

With so many places to choose from, this was a difficult list to make. We only included establishments with a Tripadvisor rating of 4/5 or above - likewise, we’ve disregarded any places with fewer than 20 reviews on the site.

The best places for Sunday dinner in Leeds

The Fox and Hounds

Rating: 4.5/5

Hall Park Road, Walton, Leeds, LS23 7DQ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One reviewer said: “Sunday roasts all around. The food was absolutely delicious and a great size- clear plates all around. Will certainly be back!”

Town Hall Tavern

Rating: 4.5/5

Advertisement Hide Ad

17 Westgate, Leeds, LS1 2RA.

One reviewer said: “The roast beef with Yorkshire pud and trimmings was mighty fine and the three different ales I tried were all top drawer.”

The Roebuck

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rating: 4.5/5

Roebuck Terrace, Otley, Leeds, LS21 2EY.

One reviewer said: “Brought my parents here for Sunday lunch. Friendly, attentive staff took our order. Our food came quickly, was well presented, generously portioned and tasty. For the quality of food, the Roebuck is very good value for the price. I would highly recommend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brownlee Arms

Rating: 4/5

24 Long Row, Horsforth, Leeds, LS18 5AA.

One reviewer said: “The food is always nice, booked for Sunday lunch and everything was tip top, friendly staff, very helpful, nice atmosphere, dogs welcome, a great all rounder.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

7 Steps

Rating: 4.5/5

9 Chapeltown, Pudsey, Leeds, LS28 7RZ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One reviewer said: “Another excellent meal at the 7 Steps. Full Sunday lunch, mix of beef and pork. Roast potatoes and a section of vegetables. Very tasty gravy!!”

Dill & Bay Restaurant

Rating: 4.5/5

Advertisement Hide Ad

19 Marsh Street, Rothwell, Leeds, LS26 0AG.

One reviewer said: “The roasts were accompanied by Yorkshire puddings, roast potatoes, mash, carrots, parsnips and a huge bowl of veg all with extra gravy, you will not go hungry here.”

The Scotts Arms Inn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rating: 4/5

Sicklinghall Park, Main Street, Leeds, LS22 4BD.

One reviewer said: “Lovely Sunday lunch, best I’ve had, very friendly staff with adults and children, good parking and good value for money, couldn’t fault the meal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Lion

Rating: 4/5

19 High Street, Leeds, LS22 6LR.

One reviewer said: “Called for Sunday lunch, it was excellent. All fresh vegetables and even the Yorkshire puddings were fresh (not frozen Aunt Bessie’s) - would recommend it to anyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reliance

Rating: 4.5/5

76-78 North Street, Leeds, LS2 7PN.

Advertisement Hide Ad