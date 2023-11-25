Plant-based foodies were in Leeds today (November 25) for the return of the Great Yorkshire Vegan Christmas Festival, as more than 80 stalls took over the South Leeds Stadium.

The impressive line-up showcased a diverse range of vegan products as the event once again proved a hit with visitors, who were keen to learn more about a meat-free lifestyle.

As always, there was a range of activities on offer, as well as exciting live shows and appearances from top chefs.

From ‘cheeze’ made from tofu to jerk soya, flavours from across the world were celebrated, with plenty of free samples on offer.

Our photographer Steve Riding was there to capture all the action. Here are some of the best pictures from the day –

1 . Great Yorkshire Vegan Christmas Festival Eric Kovacs, of Sophie's Delight Cheezes, was on hand to showcase the vegan product made from tofu, almonds and cashew nuts. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . Great Yorkshire Vegan Christmas Festival There was plenty of vegan-themed gifts to buy in time for Christmas at this year's festival which was held at the South Leeds Stadium. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . Great Yorkshire Vegan Christmas Festival For those with a sweet tooth, there were a range of enticing vegan cakes made without the use of any dairy products. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . Great Yorkshire Vegan Christmas Festival Beth Hinds, the founder and manager of Ivy Dene Rabbit Rescue in Tong, was raising money for the rescued rabbits. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

5 . Great Yorkshire Vegan Christmas Festival Gwen Grieson, from Harehills, served up some delicious jerk soya meals. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

6 . Great Yorkshire Vegan Christmas Festival There were more than 80 stalls at this year's festival, so visitors were spoiled for choice. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales