Taking over the space previously occupied by Johnston’s dry cleaners before it closed, The Melbourne, on Roundhay Road, Oakwood, opened its doors in November 2022 and to celebrate its one year anniversary it is adding the famous Sunday roasts of its sister pub to the menu.

Taking to Instagram, the team behind the Melbourne, said: “Happy Birthday to us. It’s been one year since we first opened our doors. Proud to be part of the community and here’s to many more years.

“Saturday we’ve got £2 glasses of natural orange wine from 2pm till we run out, oyster bar and some new merch. Open till late. Sunday we’ve got roasts on, we couldn’t let Oakwood go without the weekly staple we have at our big sister The Brunny. DM to book, limited numbers to start, here every Sunday.”

Instantly recognisable thanks to its red signage with 'The Melbourne' emblazoned across the top. The bar was set up by the team behind The Brunswick, a popular bar on North Street, at the edge of Leeds city centre, which serves up burgers, fried chicken, Sunday roasts and plenty of craft beer.