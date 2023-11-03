North has unveiled more of its plans for a much-loved Leeds bar that it saved from closure.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The brewery, formerly known as North Brewing Co, confirmed it had taken over Alley Cats in Chapel Allerton earlier this week after the bar’s shock closure at the end of September. Its owners said hikes in utilities and wholesale costs meant it had “no choice” but to close down.

North has acquired the lease for Alley Cats and said it is “committed to preserving the venue’s inclusive atmosphere and well-loved events”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drag bingo and karaoke events will continue and guests will still be able to enjoy the popular Alley Cats burgers, for dine-in and takeaway. The burgers will soon be available on Deliveroo, alongside the existing partnership with Uber Eats.

Alley Cats in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton. The Leeds bar will reopen next week after being saved by North Brewing Co. (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)

There will be an array of North beers on the menu and a wide selection of cocktails, spirits, soft drinks and low/no alcohol beers.

North’s co-founder John Gyngell said: “We are proud to take over the reins of Alley Cats and ensure that this beloved institution remains a cornerstone of the Chapel Allerton community.

"We are excited to welcome everyone back through the doors, and we look forward to creating new memories while cherishing the traditions that have made Alley Cats such a special place."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad