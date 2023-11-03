Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Alley Cats Chapel Allerton: North brewery unveils plans for much-loved Leeds bar it saved from closure

North has unveiled more of its plans for a much-loved Leeds bar that it saved from closure.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The brewery, formerly known as North Brewing Co, confirmed it had taken over Alley Cats in Chapel Allerton earlier this week after the bar’s shock closure at the end of September. Its owners said hikes in utilities and wholesale costs meant it had “no choice” but to close down.

North has acquired the lease for Alley Cats and said it is “committed to preserving the venue’s inclusive atmosphere and well-loved events”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The drag bingo and karaoke events will continue and guests will still be able to enjoy the popular Alley Cats burgers, for dine-in and takeaway. The burgers will soon be available on Deliveroo, alongside the existing partnership with Uber Eats.

Most Popular
Alley Cats in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton. The Leeds bar will reopen next week after being saved by North Brewing Co. (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)Alley Cats in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton. The Leeds bar will reopen next week after being saved by North Brewing Co. (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)
Alley Cats in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton. The Leeds bar will reopen next week after being saved by North Brewing Co. (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)

There will be an array of North beers on the menu and a wide selection of cocktails, spirits, soft drinks and low/no alcohol beers.

North’s co-founder John Gyngell said: “We are proud to take over the reins of Alley Cats and ensure that this beloved institution remains a cornerstone of the Chapel Allerton community.

"We are excited to welcome everyone back through the doors, and we look forward to creating new memories while cherishing the traditions that have made Alley Cats such a special place."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alley Cats will officially reopen on Tuesday November 7. North has seven venues in Leeds, including Alley Cats’ neighbour Further North on Harrogate Road and the flagship Springwell taproom in Meanwood. It recently opened its first taproom in another country, located in Treviso in northern Italy.

Related topics:NorthLeedsChapel AllertonDeliverooHarrogate Road