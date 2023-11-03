Alley Cats Chapel Allerton: North brewery unveils plans for much-loved Leeds bar it saved from closure
and live on Freeview channel 276
The brewery, formerly known as North Brewing Co, confirmed it had taken over Alley Cats in Chapel Allerton earlier this week after the bar’s shock closure at the end of September. Its owners said hikes in utilities and wholesale costs meant it had “no choice” but to close down.
North has acquired the lease for Alley Cats and said it is “committed to preserving the venue’s inclusive atmosphere and well-loved events”.
The drag bingo and karaoke events will continue and guests will still be able to enjoy the popular Alley Cats burgers, for dine-in and takeaway. The burgers will soon be available on Deliveroo, alongside the existing partnership with Uber Eats.
There will be an array of North beers on the menu and a wide selection of cocktails, spirits, soft drinks and low/no alcohol beers.
North’s co-founder John Gyngell said: “We are proud to take over the reins of Alley Cats and ensure that this beloved institution remains a cornerstone of the Chapel Allerton community.
"We are excited to welcome everyone back through the doors, and we look forward to creating new memories while cherishing the traditions that have made Alley Cats such a special place."
Alley Cats will officially reopen on Tuesday November 7. North has seven venues in Leeds, including Alley Cats’ neighbour Further North on Harrogate Road and the flagship Springwell taproom in Meanwood. It recently opened its first taproom in another country, located in Treviso in northern Italy.