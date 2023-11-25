A Leeds brewery has taken over a popular bar and has big plans to bring it back to life.

The Black Bull has been taken over by Horsforth Brewery, which will transform the venue into a sports pub. It is due to open on November 24. Photo: Google

Horsforth Brewery announced on its social media channels earlier this week that it had purchased The Black Bull with the team behind The Tavern.

The Black Bull, located on Town Street, is one of Horsforth’s most-loved pubs. It was known for its vibrant atmosphere, live music and entertainment.

Mark Costello, owner of Horsforth Brewery, told the Yorkshire Evening Post the pub’s legacy is what made it an attractive opportunity for the independent business to grow, which first began as a part-time project in 2017,

He added: “It used to be a good night out and it kind of lost its way a little bit especially post-Covid. It’s in a prime location and it's probably one of the oldest pubs in Horsforth too."

Under the direction of Horsforth Brewery, The Black Bull is now a “sport-led pub” called The Bull and its team has spent the last few days installing 21 televisions to ensure they can show as many sports channels as possible including football, rugby and even mixed martial arts.

Mark said customers can also expect a pool table, its quality craft beer as well as great service.

The launch of The Bull took place yesterday.

And the pub welcomed people into the renovated venue with a social media post that said: “Absolutely cracking opening night (despite the result). Genuinely heartwarming to see such a historic pub get a new lease of life, be full for an evening and have a wonderful atmosphere.”

The two businesses now running The Bull have also recently Venue on Town Street. Venue is a live music bar with food from popular eatery Slap and Pickle.