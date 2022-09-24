The team behind The Brunswick have purchased a unit in Roundhay Road, Oakwood, which was formerly a Johnston’s dry cleaners.

They are working to transform the building into a brand new boozer, which will be named The Melbourne.

Signs have now gone up outside the building, with the pub set to open this autumn.

New Leeds pub The Melbourne, from the team behind The Brunswick, is set to open in Oakwood this autumn

In an Instagram post, The Brunswick said: “Oakwood! We are coming your way.

"Unbelievably excited to announce we’ve got the keys to the old Johnson’s dry cleaners unit, expect fresh pressed shirts and fresh pulled pints.

"Joining loads of Leeds favourites on Roundhay Road we can’t wait to get in and get open asap.”

The Brunswick is a popular haunt in North Street, Leeds city centre, which serves burgers, fried chicken, Sunday roasts and plenty of craft beer.