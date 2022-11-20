The Melbourne, on Roundhay Road, Oakwood, has announced it will officially open to excited customers on Wednesday, November 23.

The pub had originally planned to open this weekend but due to "unfortunate things out of our control", bosses said in an Instagram post that it had been delayed.

It was set up by the team behind The Brunswick, a popular bar on North Street, at the edge of Leeds city centre, which serves up burgers, fried chicken, Sunday roasts and plenty of craft beer.

The outside of The Melbourne pub, on Roundhay Road, Oakwood, Leeds.

They took over the space on Roundhay Road that was previously occupied by Johnston’s dry cleaners before it closed.

"We WILL be open Wednesday coming," the Instagram post said.

"The excitement about The Melbourne means so much and with that we want it to be it’s best for opening to welcome you all. Apologies to all that had plans to come down and see us this weekend. Thanks for bearing with us and we will see you at the bar on the 23rd."

Its new, red signage with 'The Melbourne' emblazoned across the top has already been catching the eye in the north Leeds suburb.

The pub will be the latest new opening on the bustling Roundhay Road high street this year, following Punjabi Heaven and Mr Moustache Lounge.