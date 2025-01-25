Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A historic Leeds pub is getting a fresh start with an impressive team at the helm.

In December, the Yorkshire Evening Post reported that The Highland on Cavendish Street had been acquired by Empire Cafe founders Sam Pullan and Nicole Deighton. The pair are transforming the venue into a gastro pub, now renamed The Highland Laddie.

The former Tetley's pub, which has stood empty since April 2023, will undergo slight renovations while preserving its historical charm and original features.

The venture aims to deliver a "casual yet sophisticated" dining experience, led by head chef Joe Caroll, formerly of Crafthouse and Three's a Crowd, the team revealed this week.

Speaking to the YEP last year, Pullan shared that The Highland Laddie would retain much of its original interior, with a few enhancements "to make it even better".

A new charcoal-based kitchen will be installed, offering a menu cooked over flame, complemented by a range of small plates. The pub will also serve cask ales, Guinness, local beers, high-end spirits, natural wines, and a concise cocktail menu.

Sam Pullan explained: "We see no difference between running a pub or a café; both serve the community. Our goal is simply to do it better.

"We’re stepping into another heritage building in Leeds to refine and enhance it, much like we did with Empire Cafe. First and foremost, it will be a pub where you can come and have a drink, much like Empire, where you can still come and get a bacon sandwich and a mug of tea.

"We want to embrace the heritage and pub tradition but make it our own."

The Highland Laddie is set to open this spring, offering lunch and dinner from Wednesday to Sunday.