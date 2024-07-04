Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Proposed changes to an “iconic” building in Leeds as part of its ongoing development are “entirely inappropriate”, a city-wide trust has argued.

A planning application was submitted to Leeds City Council in May for a huge refurbishment and restoration of The Tetley building on Hunslet Road.

Vastint UK, the developers behind the broader Aire Park development, said it wanted to retain the landmark’s art deco façade, open up new areas of the building to the public for the first time and increase accessibility.

Plans include turning the basement into a speakeasy lounge and bar and introducing a market hall space to the ground floor. An event space and 13,000 sq ft of office space are also featured in the proposals.

Leeds Civic Trust has said that plans to remove "original features including wooden panelling, doors and fireplaces are entirely inappropriate".

But Leeds Civic Trust, which works to promote heritage buildings and encourage improvements in the city, has submitted an objection to the proposals.

It says that plans to remove “many original features including wooden panelling, doors and fireplaces are entirely inappropriate”.

The trust’s director Martin Hamilton also said that a proposed two storey extension “will dominate the existing building in a way that we cannot accept”.

The extension, he said, would replace an existing one storey structure which is believed to have been built at the same time as the original building 92 years ago.

The Tetley building will be a 'cornerstone' of the Aire Park development | James Hardisty

He added “We are not anti-development and accept that the building requires an upgrade, but Aire Park is a huge site, and it should be possible to retain the heart and soul of the last remaining remnant of the site’s brewing past. A sensitive and minimalist approach is needed.”

The site was previously home to a contemporary art gallery for ten years until they were forced to leave last year.

Mr Hamilton said: “It was regrettable that it was not possible to retain the previous gallery use and we would ask the owners to think carefully about how they can retain a permanent cultural offer within this iconic building, given its social and cultural significance.”

Responding to the comments, a spokesperson for Vastint UK, said: “We value the opinion of Leeds Civic Trust and the important role it plays in the planning process within the city.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with Leeds Civic Trust and other key stakeholders to allay any concerns as we take our proposals for The Tetley forward.

“Our proposals for the refurbishment and extension of the Tetley building are a result of significant research into the history of the building and the need to update the fabric to secure its long term future, along with aligning it with present day sustainability requirements. The retention and reinstatement of internal historical features, and the sympathetic external design will ensure the building continues to be a vibrant centre piece of the Aire Park development.