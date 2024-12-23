The Highland, Cavendish Street: Team behind popular café announces takeover of historic Leeds pub
The Highland on Cavendish Street is set to be revived by the team behind Empire Café, who are taking over the former Tetley’s pub, which closed in 2023.
Co-owners Sam Pullan and Nicole Deighton plan to reopen the historic watering hole as a gastropub, retaining its charm and heritage.
Sam told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "Back in the 50s or 60s, it was called 'The Highland Laddie', and was known as the 'Laddie', so that's what we're gonna call it."
Committed to preserving the pub’s original features, the team aims to make minimal changes before its reopening.
Sam said: "The interior is still original, and it's absolutely beautiful, it [just needs] some decoration to make it even better.
“We're gonna paint the walls in a nice dark colour and make it a bit more cosy. But everything else - the light fittings, the seating, the the original bar with all the brass fittings - will be as it was."
The only significant update will be a new charcoal-based kitchen for preparing the gastropub’s food.
The revival comes at a challenging time for Leeds’ hospitality scene following the recent closures of several restaurants, including Kino and Aagrah.
Sam explained the teams vision: "With so many restaurants closing in the last six months, we felt fortunate to be in a position to go against the grain, thanks to the popularity of the Empire Café. The Highland Laddie has been part of the Leeds community for years, and it’s a shame it’s been closed for so long.
"We’re bringing it back as a traditional pub, but with the added benefit of proper food."
The Highland Laddie is scheduled to open its doors in March 2025.
