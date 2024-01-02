Leeds diners have shared their memories at The Man Behind The Curtain as the Michelin-starred restaurant closes its doors.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael O’Hare is transforming his Vicar Lane restaurant into Psycho Sandbar, a new concept with more variety and a ‘surf-shack’ theme.

The Great British Menu judge said the fish-heavy restaurant would be a place where diners could enjoy bar snacks and a cocktail or the full fine-dining experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the change, Michael hands back Leeds’ only Michelin star in what Yorkshire Evening Post readers have praised as a “bold move”.

Michael O'Hare has closed his Leeds restaurant The Man Behind The Curtain, which will reopen as Psycho Sandbar next month (Photo by National World/Google)

Craig Bland said: “What a spectacular venue to dine and truly enjoy some outstanding food cooked by someone with true passion in food, also, to give up that Michelin Star is bold! I look forward to coming back in 2024.”

Lynne Lumb said she had an “amazing” experience when she dined at The Man Behind The Curtain a few years ago, while Angelina Mullins enjoyed a final meal on December 23.

She said: “Looking forward to dining in the new restaurant although I will miss TMBTC!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Svenja Alice Nielsen said: “Good on him. I wish Michael and his team nothing but the best and looking forward to visiting the new restaurant. I am sure he will make a huge success of it.”

The Man Behind The Curtain opened in 2014 and was awarded a Michelin star in its first year of service, known for pushing boundaries with its unconventional food, service and design.

Michael said the 2024 rebrand was inevitable, but accelerated by three big “waves” that have hit the restaurant industry - Brexit, the pandemic and now the cost of living crisis.

Hasnehn Haider said: “The current place seemed way out of touch with the Leeds restaurant scene. Intrigued to see what the new venture is.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Naiff Mcmillan added: “Glad he's changing the menu after so long the same. Might give the new one a go.”

James Tabor, founder of Leeds burger brand Slap and Pickle, said: “Good luck to him and the team. Probably the right decision, and a brave one, by a brave man! Restaurant times are very hard right now and fine dining has been squeezed to death financially. Looking forward to trying his burger, won’t be as good as ours though obvs.”

Michelin stars are awarded to restaurants, rather than chefs, so the accolade won’t be transferred to Psycho Sandbar. And while Michael said he was “incredibly grateful” for the award, getting another star is no longer the goal.

Linda Noble said: “Giving back his Michelin star is a bold and humble move. And a risk. I wish him well.” Nickie Brough said Michael was one of her “favourite chefs”, while Jeff Coupar said the change was “great news”.