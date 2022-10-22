The building resembles a hut and proved to be the perfect refuge from the cold on the chilly Friday night I went along. Although it has plenty of outdoor seating, Saint Jude does have limited space inside but if you secure a seat, the intimacy only adds to the atmosphere.

Saint Jude does serve food, all of which looked terrific as I watched it be delivered to other tables. However, I was only visiting to sample the drinks on this occasion.

As a self-confessed beer snob, my eyes were immediately drawn to the range of draught options. As a small establishment, the bar is not a long-reaching one but its selection a delightfully refined one. Among the options was one of my favourite lagers, Estrella, as well as Piñata, a refreshing tropical pale ale from North Brewing Co.

Staff were attentive and friendly, taking orders at the bar or coming over to offer table service if you preferred.

The Estrella was as crisp and refreshing as an Estrella always is, therefore my pint of Piñata was the drink I was most intrigued by. It was beautifully hazy and fruity, bursting with mango and guava flavours.

After warming up in the dark and charming Saint Jude interior, it was time to sample some of the cocktails. Neither of the cocktails I tried were ones I had sampled before, but I am convinced I will never enter another bar not hoping these two drinks are not on offer.

The ‘Peach Tea’ cocktail contained white peach gin, lemon, mint and Early Grey sugar syrup. The taste of gin itself was subtle, allowing the fruit to take centre stage in a summery drink that left you longing for a beach.

I also ordered a ‘Raspberry Julep’ and was convinced it could not top the previous cocktail. It did. Consisting of bourbon, lime, raspberries, mint, sugar and syrup, it was a fruity, boozy treat I thoroughly enjoyed.

Rarely am I let down by the service at Farsley’s eateries and watering holes and Saint Jude was no exception. Staff were attentive and friendly, taking orders at the bar or coming over to offer table service if you preferred. Service was extremely quick but the drinks in no way tasted rushed.

Two cocktails set me back £19, meanwhile the pints of Estrella and Piñata came to a combined total of £9.70. In the current climate, I am reluctant to criticise any establishment for its prices and I’ve certainly paid more for pints and cocktails of much lower quality.

Factfile

Address: 69 Town St, Farsley, Pudsey LS28 5HX

Telephone: 0113 300 0639

Opening hours:

Sunday: 10am–10pm

Monday: 10am–10pm

Tuesday: 10am–10pm

Wednesday: 10am–10pm

Thursday: 10am–11pm

Friday: 10am–12am

Saturday: 10am–12am

Website: saintjudeleeds.co.uk

Scores

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 9/10

Service: 9/10

