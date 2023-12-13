Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

44 fab photos take you back to Farsley and Calverley in the early 2000s

These wonderful photos celebrate life in two neighbouring west Leeds villages during the early 2000s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 13th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

They showcase the best of what Farsley and Calverley had to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the two communities from annual community events through to pubs, schools, shops, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 37 brilliant photos take you back to Pudsey in the early 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Sutcliffe's greengrocers was celebrating 100 years in November 2000. Pictured is Raymond Sutcliffe with his staff outside the shop on Town Street.

1. Farsley

Sutcliffe's greengrocers was celebrating 100 years in November 2000. Pictured is Raymond Sutcliffe with his staff outside the shop on Town Street. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Coun Andrew Carter, front, pictured on an allotment off Crowther Avenue with angry residents who are campaigning to stop the site being redeveloped in July 2002.

2. Calverley

Coun Andrew Carter, front, pictured on an allotment off Crowther Avenue with angry residents who are campaigning to stop the site being redeveloped in July 2002. Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales
MP Paul Truswell listens as paramedic Steve Wilson chats to pupils when the Yorkshire Air Air Ambulance visited Calverley C of E Primary in June 2001.

3. Calverley

MP Paul Truswell listens as paramedic Steve Wilson chats to pupils when the Yorkshire Air Air Ambulance visited Calverley C of E Primary in June 2001. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
This is hot-shot striker Emily Starkie who had bagged 40 goals in seven games for Farsley Celtic. She is pictured in November 2003.

4. Farsley

This is hot-shot striker Emily Starkie who had bagged 40 goals in seven games for Farsley Celtic. She is pictured in November 2003. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Retiring Farsley clinic midwife Christine Kettlewell (centre) with some of the babies she has helped with. Pictured in October 2003.

5. Farsley

Retiring Farsley clinic midwife Christine Kettlewell (centre) with some of the babies she has helped with. Pictured in October 2003. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Teacher Mike Barnes with Year 7 pupils at Priesthorpe High School after they took part in circuit training as part of the Sporting Chance initiative. The session featured coaching from Tracy Neville, the most capped England Netball player and sister of Gary and Phil Neville. Pictured in October 2003.

6. Farsley

Teacher Mike Barnes with Year 7 pupils at Priesthorpe High School after they took part in circuit training as part of the Sporting Chance initiative. The session featured coaching from Tracy Neville, the most capped England Netball player and sister of Gary and Phil Neville. Pictured in October 2003. Photo: Emma Nichols

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsPudsey