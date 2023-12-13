These wonderful photos celebrate life in two neighbouring west Leeds villages during the early 2000s.
They showcase the best of what Farsley and Calverley had to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the two communities from annual community events through to pubs, schools, shops, fundraising and local sport.
1. Farsley
Sutcliffe's greengrocers was celebrating 100 years in November 2000. Pictured is Raymond Sutcliffe with his staff outside the shop on Town Street. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
2. Calverley
Coun Andrew Carter, front, pictured on an allotment off Crowther Avenue with angry residents who are campaigning to stop the site being redeveloped in July 2002. Photo: Mel Hulme
3. Calverley
MP Paul Truswell listens as paramedic Steve Wilson chats to pupils when the Yorkshire Air Air Ambulance visited Calverley C of E Primary in June 2001. Photo: Steve Riding
4. Farsley
This is hot-shot striker Emily Starkie who had bagged 40 goals in seven games for Farsley Celtic. She is pictured in November 2003. Photo: Tony Johnson
5. Farsley
Retiring Farsley clinic midwife Christine Kettlewell (centre) with some of the babies she has helped with. Pictured in October 2003. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
6. Farsley
Teacher Mike Barnes with Year 7 pupils at Priesthorpe High School after they took part in circuit training as part of the Sporting Chance initiative. The session featured coaching from Tracy Neville, the most capped England Netball player and sister of Gary and Phil Neville. Pictured in October 2003. Photo: Emma Nichols