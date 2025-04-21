Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A well-known pub in northeast Leeds has confirmed when it will reopen its doors as first pictures reveals fresh signage.

Taking cues from the nearby Oakwood Clock, the pub's new name pays tribute to a symbol at the heart of the community, as new photos show fresh signage and an updated exterior.

Alongside the new name and signage, the relaunch also brings a change in the kitchen, with street food favourite BaoBros23 taking over from Big Buns.

The pub wrote on Instagram: “Allow us to introduce you to our new street food partners, [BaoBros23].

“Following on from success of BaoBros23 kitchens within the Riverhead Brewery Tap in Marsden, The Bingley at Horbury Bridge and Archies Bar & Kitchen in Leeds city centre, the BaoBros23 team we’re once again eager to combine forces and bring their unique take on Asian street food to the people of Oakwood.

“A master at their craft, these guys really know how to cook up a storm in the kitchen. Think everything from mouth-watering fluffy steamed buns to a range of finger-licking wings and loaded fries. The perfect addition to any pint. “

First announcing the new name last week, the former Saltaire-based tap room said: “Why The Clock Inn?

“Our name is a nod to the Clock Tower, a prominent landmark in Oakwood that’s just a stones throw away.

“Over the years, the Oakwood Clock has become a cherished symbol of the community, serving as a meeting point and backdrop for local events.

“It represents time well spent and that’s exactly what The Clock Inn is all about. A place to pause, unwind, connect and enjoy.”

The Clock Inn will reopen on Roundhay Road in Oakwood on Friday, April 25, serving cask ales and craft beers alongside cocktails from 12pm (noon).