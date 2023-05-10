Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
Nurses to vote on England-wide strikes after rejecting 5% pay rise
Eurovision: UK’s closest neighbour booted out after first semi-final
Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time

Memories of Leeds in 1915: A city at war and a clock on the move

These photos take you back to the year Leeds was at war and a city landmark had found a new home.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 10th May 2023, 04:45 BST

Oakwood Clock was helping people keep track of the on Princes Avenue after being moved from Kirkgate Market owing to a new central entrance under construction in Vicar Lane. The scene looks calm and tranquil, a world away from the horrors of the First World War in northern France. Closer to home in focus is the decorated tram for the Leeds Pals and a game of cricket taking place in the grounds of Gledhow Hall while it was being used as a military hospital. READ MORE: Barnbow Munitions Factory in 17 photos - The Leeds works that led the war effort LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Oakwood Clock located on Princes Avenue. The clock, made by William Potts & Son at a cost of £150, was removed here by the Parks Department from Kirkgate Market in the July of 1912. This was because a new central entrance to the market was under construction in Vicar Lane. In the background, right, old lodges to Roundhay Park can be seen.

1. Leeds in 1915

Oakwood Clock located on Princes Avenue. The clock, made by William Potts & Son at a cost of £150, was removed here by the Parks Department from Kirkgate Market in the July of 1912. This was because a new central entrance to the market was under construction in Vicar Lane. In the background, right, old lodges to Roundhay Park can be seen. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Inside Leeds Town Hall showing students of Leeds University engaged in National Registration work during the First World War. An Act was passed in July 1915 requiring all persons to be registered between the ages of 15 and 65. This was to aid in the recruitment and also assess the available work force. The work was organised by the Registrar General within each Local Authority. Here students have been employed to help with the administration. The results of the scheme were available by mid-September 1915.

2. Leeds in 1915

Inside Leeds Town Hall showing students of Leeds University engaged in National Registration work during the First World War. An Act was passed in July 1915 requiring all persons to be registered between the ages of 15 and 65. This was to aid in the recruitment and also assess the available work force. The work was organised by the Registrar General within each Local Authority. Here students have been employed to help with the administration. The results of the scheme were available by mid-September 1915. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A group of children pose for the camera in front of an outside toilet block at the end of a row of terraced housing separated by Arundel Street and Gledhow Road in September 1915.

3. Leeds in 1915

A group of children pose for the camera in front of an outside toilet block at the end of a row of terraced housing separated by Arundel Street and Gledhow Road in September 1915. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A portrait of Sergeant Arthur Ager (7933) who was born in Hatfield, Essex. He married Rose Bilbrough (later Gildon) of 23 Sugarwell Road in Meanwood in 1914. Sergeant Ager was killed in action on the July 20, 1916, while serving with the 10th Battalion of the Essex Regiment, during the Battle of the Somme. He is buried in Delville Wood Cemetery, Longueval, Somme, France.

4. Leeds in 1915

A portrait of Sergeant Arthur Ager (7933) who was born in Hatfield, Essex. He married Rose Bilbrough (later Gildon) of 23 Sugarwell Road in Meanwood in 1914. Sergeant Ager was killed in action on the July 20, 1916, while serving with the 10th Battalion of the Essex Regiment, during the Battle of the Somme. He is buried in Delville Wood Cemetery, Longueval, Somme, France. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:LeedsMemoriesVicar LaneFrance