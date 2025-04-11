Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular bar in northeast Leeds will be closing this weekend for a "small but exciting" refurbishment.

SALT Oakwood, located on Roundhay Road, has become a staple in the Oakwood area.

It offers a variety of craft beers and cocktails and is often fully packed on sunny weekends.

SALT runs a number of pubs around Leeds, with the Oakwood restaurant a staple on the suburbs high street. | National World

However, those eager to enjoy a margarita on tap or an Alpacalypse IPA in the sun should act quickly, as this weekend may be your last chance for a little while.

On Sunday, April 13, the bar will close at 8pm, staying closed for an undisclosed number of days of a “small but very exciting” refurb.

In a Facebook post, the bar announced: "Clocking out for a quick refresh!

"We’ll be winding down a little earlier than usual this Sunday 13th April, closing our doors at 8pm for a small but very exciting refurbishment.

"Thanks for your understanding - we’ll be be sure to keep you all updated and be back before you know it, looking better than ever.

"More news to follow!"

SALT Beer Factory has been contacted for more information.