SALT Oakwood: Craft beer and cocktail bar in northeast Leeds set to close for 'small but exciting' refurbishment
SALT Oakwood, located on Roundhay Road, has become a staple in the Oakwood area.
It offers a variety of craft beers and cocktails and is often fully packed on sunny weekends.
However, those eager to enjoy a margarita on tap or an Alpacalypse IPA in the sun should act quickly, as this weekend may be your last chance for a little while.
On Sunday, April 13, the bar will close at 8pm, staying closed for an undisclosed number of days of a “small but very exciting” refurb.
In a Facebook post, the bar announced: "Clocking out for a quick refresh!
"We’ll be winding down a little earlier than usual this Sunday 13th April, closing our doors at 8pm for a small but very exciting refurbishment.
"Thanks for your understanding - we’ll be be sure to keep you all updated and be back before you know it, looking better than ever.
"More news to follow!"
SALT Beer Factory has been contacted for more information.
