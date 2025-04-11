SALT Oakwood: Craft beer and cocktail bar in northeast Leeds set to close for 'small but exciting' refurbishment

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Apr 2025, 11:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A popular bar in northeast Leeds will be closing this weekend for a "small but exciting" refurbishment.

SALT Oakwood, located on Roundhay Road, has become a staple in the Oakwood area.

It offers a variety of craft beers and cocktails and is often fully packed on sunny weekends.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
SALT runs a number of pubs around Leeds, with the Oakwood restaurant a staple on the suburbs high street.SALT runs a number of pubs around Leeds, with the Oakwood restaurant a staple on the suburbs high street.
SALT runs a number of pubs around Leeds, with the Oakwood restaurant a staple on the suburbs high street. | National World

However, those eager to enjoy a margarita on tap or an Alpacalypse IPA in the sun should act quickly, as this weekend may be your last chance for a little while.

On Sunday, April 13, the bar will close at 8pm, staying closed for an undisclosed number of days of a “small but very exciting” refurb.

Sign up today for our free daily newsletter, packed with all of the latest news, sports and more from Leeds and the surrounding areas.

In a Facebook post, the bar announced: "Clocking out for a quick refresh!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We’ll be winding down a little earlier than usual this Sunday 13th April, closing our doors at 8pm for a small but very exciting refurbishment.

"Thanks for your understanding - we’ll be be sure to keep you all updated and be back before you know it, looking better than ever.

"More news to follow!"

SALT Beer Factory has been contacted for more information.

Related topics:LeedsCocktailsOakwood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice