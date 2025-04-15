The Clock Inn: SALT Oakwood unveils pub's new name inspired by historic north Leeds landmark

A popular Leeds pub is getting a makeover – and a new name inspired by one of the city’s most-recognisable landmarks.

SALT Oakwood, on Roundhay Road, Oakwood, pulled its final pints on Sunday (April 13) before it temporarily closed for what bosses described as a “small but exciting” refurbishment.

While details were initially under wraps, the pub has now confirmed it will reopen under the name The Clock Inn, in tribute to the historic Oakwood Clock which stands less than 100 metres away.

Salt in OakwoodSalt in Oakwood
Announcing the rebrand on social media, the Saltaire-based brewery said: “New name. New look. Same great beers.

“Say hello to The Clock Inn – your go-to pub, just with a fresh new face.

“There’s something timeless about a great local, and that’s exactly what we’re bringing back.”

The newly-named Clock Inn will welcome customers back through its doors from April 25 - in the very same spot that regulars have come to know and love.

