The Clock Inn Oakwood: I tried the re-imagined bar bringing a welcomed classic touch to north Leeds' pub scene
Just three weeks after the Yorkshire Evening Post last visited SALT Oakwood on Roundhay Road, the Saltaire-based brewer has undergone an extensive rebrand, unveiling its transformed identity as The Clock Inn in a nod to the historic Oakwood Clock just a stone’s throw away.
The shift is a bold one - swapping SALT's modern taproom aesthetic for a cosier, more traditional pub feel, where hearty drinks meet stylish comfort. Yet despite the change, the new Clock Inn retains plenty of character.
Gone are the sleek taproom vibes, replaced with heritage wallpaper, exposed brick, and dark green panelling that invite guests to settle in. The name proves fitting, with grandfather clocks mounted on the walls and mirrors lining the stairwell, lending an almost steampunk-inspired edge to the decor.
While the atmosphere has changed, the drink selection remains solid, offering a mix of crowd-pleasers and local favourites.
Punters can still grab well-known staples such as Madri and Guinness, alongside standout brews from SALT and Ossett Brewery, including the Ossett Hell Rat Lager - a simple, refreshing choice that more than holds its own against the big-name brands.
Cocktail enthusiasts aren’t left out either. The mix-and-match 2-for-£14 deal is ideal for those looking to experiment. Its Limoncello Mojito Spritz - served on the rocks with a rosemary garnish - is a refreshing, summer-ready pick.
Though this review isn't strictly about the food, it’s impossible to ignore the role of the new menu.
BaoBros23, which, along with the rebrand, replaced Big Buns Burgers as the in-house kitchen, brings an array of bao buns with toppings ranging from tender pork belly to indulgent lobster and vegetarian tofu.
These fluffy, flavour-packed bites pair effortlessly with cold drinks, helping the venue transition into a welcoming local spot for both casual sips and small plates.
The Clock Inn expertly blends the best of SALT with a fresh, more classic atmosphere - something Oakwood has long lacked.
It also hosts a weekly pub quiz on Wednesday nights and promises weekly live music - another welcome addition.
While the area is dotted with stylish bars, this thoughtfully executed transformation offers a comfortable, familiar alternative that’s well worth a visit.
Factfile
Address: 488 Roundhay Rd, Roundhay, Oakwood, Leeds LS8 2HU
Telephone: 0113 249 5320
Opening hours: eg Mon-Sat, noon-midnight; Sun, noon-11.30pm
Website: https://www.saltbeerfactory.co.uk/
Scores
Drinks: 8/10
Value: 8/10
Atmosphere: 9/10
Service: 8/10
