After a long, grey winter, signs of spring are blooming across Leeds.

Pavement cafes are filling up, beer gardens are alive with chatter, and the city’s residents are shaking off the seasonal cobwebs in search of sunshine and good cheer.

That certainly rang true this week, as a stretch of blue skies tempted me out of my winter cocoon and into one of my favourite neighbourhoods in Leeds: Oakwood.

SALT runs a number of pubs around Leeds, with the Oakwood restaurant a staple on the suburbs high street.
SALT runs a number of pubs around Leeds, with the Oakwood restaurant a staple on the suburbs high street. | National World

My first port of call was SALT, a familiar name to many. With venues across the region - including several in Leeds - SALT Oakwood remains one of the area’s staples, and it’s a place I find myself drawn to each summer.

The pub offers a wide and inviting drinks list, with something to suit most tastes. Whether it’s a crisp lager, a hoppy pale ale, or something a bit more experimental, there’s plenty on offer.

The cocktail range, however, really sets SALT apart - a generous selection of on-tap tipples available as part of a two-for-£14 deal.

I opted for the Alpacalypse SALT Session IPA, drawn in, admittedly, by the quirky tap design.

SALT boasts inviting decor and a small pavement beer garden that quickly fills up on a sunny day.
SALT boasts inviting decor and a small pavement beer garden that quickly fills up on a sunny day. | National World

Thankfully, it wasn’t just style over substance. The IPA was light, refreshing, and perfect for sipping in the spring sunshine.

My guest went for the cocktail deal, which allows punters to mix and match from the menu.

I had my doubts - pre-mixed drinks often miss the mark - but SALT claims their cocktails are served quickly “without compromising quality or taste.” I was prepared to be sceptical.

To my surprise, the 'Mean Girls' cocktail - a gin-based mix of cranberry, lime, and lemonade - delivered a fizzy, fruity hit that wasn’t overly sweet. A solid choice for a warm afternoon.

The second option, a rhubarb and raspberry Cosmo, didn’t fare quite as well.

The Alpacalype and Mean Girls went down with ease, while the Cosmo (orange) was a bit too sugary.
The Alpacalype and Mean Girls went down with ease, while the Cosmo (orange) was a bit too sugary. | National World

Overly sugary and cloying, it benefited from being served on ice, which slowly mellowed the sweetness. Even my Cosmo-loving companion found it a little too much.

Despite leaving a few sips behind, we walked away satisfied. Friendly staff and a laid-back atmosphere ensured that SALT remains a reliable go-to for sunny days in Oakwood.

Factfile

Scores

  • Drinks: 8/10
  • Value: 8/10
  • Atmosphere: 9/10
  • Service: 9/10

