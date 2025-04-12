SALT Oakwood review: I visited this popular Leeds pub specialising in craft beer and cocktails on tap
Pavement cafes are filling up, beer gardens are alive with chatter, and the city’s residents are shaking off the seasonal cobwebs in search of sunshine and good cheer.
That certainly rang true this week, as a stretch of blue skies tempted me out of my winter cocoon and into one of my favourite neighbourhoods in Leeds: Oakwood.
My first port of call was SALT, a familiar name to many. With venues across the region - including several in Leeds - SALT Oakwood remains one of the area’s staples, and it’s a place I find myself drawn to each summer.
The pub offers a wide and inviting drinks list, with something to suit most tastes. Whether it’s a crisp lager, a hoppy pale ale, or something a bit more experimental, there’s plenty on offer.
The cocktail range, however, really sets SALT apart - a generous selection of on-tap tipples available as part of a two-for-£14 deal.
I opted for the Alpacalypse SALT Session IPA, drawn in, admittedly, by the quirky tap design.
Thankfully, it wasn’t just style over substance. The IPA was light, refreshing, and perfect for sipping in the spring sunshine.
My guest went for the cocktail deal, which allows punters to mix and match from the menu.
I had my doubts - pre-mixed drinks often miss the mark - but SALT claims their cocktails are served quickly “without compromising quality or taste.” I was prepared to be sceptical.
To my surprise, the 'Mean Girls' cocktail - a gin-based mix of cranberry, lime, and lemonade - delivered a fizzy, fruity hit that wasn’t overly sweet. A solid choice for a warm afternoon.
The second option, a rhubarb and raspberry Cosmo, didn’t fare quite as well.
Overly sugary and cloying, it benefited from being served on ice, which slowly mellowed the sweetness. Even my Cosmo-loving companion found it a little too much.
Despite leaving a few sips behind, we walked away satisfied. Friendly staff and a laid-back atmosphere ensured that SALT remains a reliable go-to for sunny days in Oakwood.
Factfile
- Address: 488 Roundhay Rd, Roundhay, Oakwood, Leeds LS8 2HU
- Telephone: 0113 249 5320
- Opening hours: Mon-Sat, noon-midnight; Sun, noon-11.30pm
- Website: https://www.saltbeerfactory.co.uk/
Scores
- Drinks: 8/10
- Value: 8/10
- Atmosphere: 9/10
- Service: 9/10
