The owner of a Leeds city centre pub known best for its Sunday roasts has shared what makes the spot so special.

The Brunswick opened in North Street nine years ago by Samuel Haworth and Nicholas Lofts.

The duo, who worked together at neighbouring venue Belgrave Music Hall, said they had longed to open a pub of their own years prior.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Sam said: “We just had such a fun time working together [at Belgrave] and we loved hospitality. We love pubs.

“We had lots of lots of late nights and chats about starting our own pub and it grew from there. It was 2015 where we really started to get serious.

“There's so many great places in Leeds that also gave us some inspiration so it was a natural process. And then we found the unit and got the ball rolling.”

The Brunswick, North Street, Leeds. Photo: James Hardisty | James Hardisty

The vision from the start was to open a venue that would be a hub for people in the neighbourhood and beyond. And nearly a decade later, Sam can confidently say the Brunswick offers “community for everyone”

“It’s our interpretation of a classic pub,” he said.

“What you see is maybe a bit newer, but what you get is exactly what a public house is meant to be. You can go there with friends and have some food, have some beers, it's everything that a pub should offer.”

The Brunswick offers nine keg lines, six cask lines, and more than 50 beers in the fridges. Customers can also enjoy seasonal cocktails, wines, spirits and a large alcohol free selection.

But the one thing the pub is known for the most is its Sunday roasts. Sam said it is an “unreal” achievement to be considered one of the best spots in the city for the British classic.

Inside The Brunswick which is considered one of the best places in Leeds for a Sunday roast. Photo: James Hardisty | James Hardisty

“When we first sat down and we were beginning to think about putting on a roast dinner, which we always wanted to do, it was quite a daunting proposition because of all the places that had been absolutely killing it for a while, especially one that was right next door in the Reliance.

“It’s an amazing thing to get to that place now where we're being spoken, not only in the same voice, but some people are calling it the best.”

What separates the Sunday roast at The Brunswick from other venues is the quality of produce, Sam said.

“It's just good produce and nothing to hide behind. When you source properly, and the process is done properly, there's nothing to hide behind.

“We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel; we go to good suppliers. It's good home cooking like a roast should be.”

The business had a slow start, Sam said. The biggest struggle The Brunswick faced was getting off the ground - but it’s been non-stop ever since.

The Brunswick has just introduced a new pool table to the venue. | James Hardisty

“Getting this thing going with not much of a backing was the hardest,” Sam said.

“When we started, there was not really much room for any marketing budget or anything like that. it was really like, pull your socks up and just get some work done.

“So it was slow to get where we are to be now called an institution, to be spoken in the same names of some of the other great places in Leeds, it took time. It was a slow burner when you're doing it on a very small budget team.”

The people Sam has met through The Brunswick makes all the work he and Nick have poured into the business worth it.

Sam said: “It's the people, it's the communities, everyone that supports. It's the solidarity of struggling together and it is hard for everyone concerned.

“But if we can have an independent business where our staff are able to come and enjoy their job, and the customers are able to come and have a night time, in and amongst all of the difficulties then that's a beautiful thing to create.”

Sam and Nick are set to open neighbourhood bar Woodside in The Gateway North, Crown Point Road, on November 22.

The team behind The Brunswick are set to open Woodside, a neighbourhood bar, later this month. | James Hardisty

Sam said the duo had “always loved the idea of opening more venues” but it’s been made possible now due to their team.

He explained: “We've got a great team behind us with our staff so they've kind of given us now that opportunity to maybe look at something else.

“There's nothing better than going into a neighbourhood and creating a space that can be seen as a little bit of a hub. It's always been something we want to try and achieve.

“Expect to see a carefully thought out neighbourhood bar and somewhere that's a place for everyone.”

Sam and Nick both hope the “amazing” support The Brunswick has received over the years continues and the people of Leeds welcome their new venture with open arms too.

“We wouldn't be able to celebrate 10 years if it wasn't for the support of all the customers.

“I think people resonate with independent businesses trying to do something on their own.

“We've got no backing. It's just us, we're there everyday and they respond to that and they want to come down and support. It's a good relationship to have.”