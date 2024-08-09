There’s no shortage of fantastic eateries in the city offering perfect roasts - with all the trimmings.
Instead of spending the last few days of summer indoors cooking it yourself, we have rounded 13 of the best-rated places in the city where you can enjoy a hearty meal without the labour.
1. Whitelock's Ale House
Whitelock’s Ale House, in Leeds city centre, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 2,764 Google reviews. A customer at Whitelock’s said: “Went for Sunday lunch after a Saturday night out in Leeds with friends. Great little gem hidden away out of sight. Fantastic service. Lovely food. Will definitely return.” | National World Photo: National World
2. The Shears Yard
Shears Yard, in Wharf Street, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 528 Google reviews. A customer at Shears Yard said: “Booked for Sunday lunch. Hands down the best Sunday lunch in Leeds. How do they even get carrots to taste like that?! The atmosphere was great, amazing service by all the staff. We even had dessert & the chocolate & stout cake was to die for. 10000% will be back very soon to sample the other menus.” | Google Photo: Google
3. Three's a Crowd
Three’s A Crowd, in North Street, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 1,106 Google reviews. A customer at Three’s A Crowd said: “The best Sunday roast I have had in Leeds! Everything tasted fantastic and the dining room had a great atmosphere!” | James Hardisty/National World Photo: James Hardisty
4. The Brunswick
The Brunswick, in North Street, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 541 Google reviews. A customer at the Brunswick said: “Incredible roast dinner. The portions are so generous and the food is absolutely delicious. Drinks are served immaculately, the perfect Guinness, tasty cocktails and great red wine. Service is top notch, Alfie was brilliant! - Can’t recommend it enough.” | Google Photo: Google
5. The Cross Keys
The Cross Keys, in Water Lane, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 952 Google reviews. A customer at the Cross Keys said: “Great pub with very tasty and good for value Sunday roast menu. Chilled atmosphere and good selection of beers. Will definitely come back!” | Google Photo: Google
6. The Cardigan Arms
Cardigan Arms, in Kirkstall Road, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 967 Google reviews. A customer at Cardigan Arms said: “Great Sunday roast, plus multiple Veggie options were available. Would recommend the cheesy leeks as a side!” | Simon Hulme/ National World Photo: Simon Hulme
