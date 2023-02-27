News you can trust since 1890
Three's A Crowd Leeds: First look pictures inside new Michelin-recommended gastropub taking over The Reliance

A brand new Michelin-recommended gastropub is set to open for business in Leeds.

By Tom Coates
2 minutes ago

Three’s A Crowd has taken over The Reliance pub on North Street and the premises has undergone a six-figure refurbishment. The Harrogate branch of Three’s A Crowd is recommended in the Michelin Guide and the new Leeds branch will open on March 1.

John Quinlan, owner of Three’s A Crowd, said: “The whole Three’s A Crowd team is so excited to throw open our doors to our first guests at the end of the month. Bookings for March are filling up fast, so to avoid disappointment, make sure to book now here. We’re honoured to be taking on The Reliance’s old premises on North Street and feel privileged to be able to continue the legacy of the brand while also bringing our hallmark Three’s A Crowd service and menu to the city.”

Take a tour of the new gastropub with our gallery.

1. Coming soon

Three’s A Crowd Leeds will open on March 1 and bookings are now live on OpenTable.

Photo: James Hardisty

2. A new look

The pub has been closed for a six-figure refurbishment, renovating the back bar, the toilets and kitchen and sprucing up the floors.

Photo: James Hardisty

3. Relaxed atmosphere

The Harrogate branch is known for its high-quality, locally sourced food, premium wine list and relaxed atmosphere.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Exterior

Three's A Crowd occupies the building previously home The Reliance pub.

Photo: James Hardisty

