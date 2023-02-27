Three’s A Crowd has taken over The Reliance pub on North Street and the premises has undergone a six-figure refurbishment . The Harrogate branch of Three’s A Crowd is recommended in the Michelin Guide and the new Leeds branch will open on March 1.

John Quinlan, owner of Three’s A Crowd, said: “The whole Three’s A Crowd team is so excited to throw open our doors to our first guests at the end of the month. Bookings for March are filling up fast, so to avoid disappointment, make sure to book now here. We’re honoured to be taking on The Reliance’s old premises on North Street and feel privileged to be able to continue the legacy of the brand while also bringing our hallmark Three’s A Crowd service and menu to the city.”