The Brunswick Leeds: Popular city centre pub announces opening date of new neighbourhood bar and restaurant
Woodside is set to open in The Gateway North, Crown Point Road, on November 22 2024.
Brought to the city by the team behind popular city centre pub The Brunswick, which has just marked five years in the city this year, this is one of the most anticipated new openings in Leeds.
Announcing the opening date of Woodside on Instagram, the team said they “can’t wait” to welcome customers through their doors.
Owners of the Brunswick announced they had taken over the unit in February this year. The venue has since been under renovation, which has been documented on the brand’s social media channels.
It comes after The Brunswick opened a new boozer called the Melbourne in November 2022, which is also described as a "neighbourhood bar" and based in Oakwood, north Leeds.
Further details are to be announced on Woodside’s official social media channels soon.
