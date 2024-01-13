Looking for a bar buzz in January can sometime feel like looking for a needle in a haystack.

Health kicks and flat social batteries are nails in the coffin of atmospheres, despite all the benefits they might bring. It can sometimes feel as if trying to force fun in January is futile, but I bring good news – fun can still be found in Leeds.

I went searching for an atmosphere at one of the most popular city centre establishments, Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen. It has become a staple of the Leeds bar scene, consistently drawing punters of all ages with its effortless style.

The usual student presence is not quite as strong in early January, yet there is still a mixed clientele enjoying the vast array of drinks and tastefully retro interior.

Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen has an effortlessly stylish interior. Image: James Hardisty

On the first floor is a spacious seating and bar area, which was packed to the rafters on my visit. Those sat downstairs were entertained by a live DJ, who added to the atmosphere without rupturing any eardrums. Having read that last sentence, you might be stunned to learn this reviewer is in their 20s.

Upstairs is a sheltered beer garden equipped with heaters and plenty of space. Even as the rain poured down on a bitterly cold January night, it was more than comfortable to enjoy a drink there.

Belgrave has a vast array of drinks on offer but Dry January meant my gaze was diverted to the non-alcoholic selection. I was relieved to see I had options and even more relieved to discover they were genuinely impressive booze alternatives.

I went for an alcohol-free Old Mout Cider at £4.20, which basically tasted like fruit juice but, well, who doesn’t like fruit juice?

Something I realised while sat sipping on my juice is how ideal Belgrave was for Dry January. The buzz of the place very easily makes you forget you’re not drinking, which I repeatedly did throughout the night.

Bar staff are friendly and were incredibly helpful when it came to taking me through their alcohol-free options. January can be a real slog, regardless of whether you are tackling Dry January or not.

Being in a lively atmosphere and in good company, however, can easily make you forget just how rubbish the month can be. Sat with a half-price slice of Pizza and a big fizzy, fruity pint, I was well clear of the January Blues.

Factfile

Address: Cross Belgrave Street, Leeds, LS2 8JP

Telephone: 0113 242 2066

Opening hours: Sunday: 11 am-12 am, Monday: 12 pm-1 am, Tuesday: 12 pm-1 am, Wednesday: 12 pm-1 am, Thursday: 12 pm-1 am, Friday: 12 pm-2:30 am, Saturday: 11 am-3 am

Scores

Drinks: 9/10

Value: 7/10

Atmosphere: 9/10