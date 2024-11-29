One of Leeds’ best Indian restaurants has announced its takeover of a prime spot in Leeds as it plans to expand its current offering.

Rumours of Tharavadu’s expansion have been circulating for a number of weeks now.

The team behind the top rated Keralan restaurant in Mill Hill have now announced via the brand’s official social media channels that the business is opening a second site.

Taking over the former Issho site, a rooftop bar in Victoria Gate which announced closure in December 2023, Tharavadu will open Uyare, promising to “continue to deliver the excellent food [its customers] have all come to love but with new and innovative twists”.

Tharavadu has taken over the former Issho in Victoria Gate. | Tony Johnson/National World

The full Instagram post said: “SO THE CAT'S OUT OF THE BAG.

“We are so thrilled to announce that we will be opening a second location @uyare.leeds at @victorialeeds_ in the former Issho.

“After 10 years of an incredible journey here at @tharavadu it's time for a new chapter.

“We promise to continue to deliver the excellent food you have all come to love but with new an innovative twists.

“We look forward to raising a glass with you high above the streets of this beloved city where we have welcomed guests for a decade into our first home.

“We hope you will join us in our new venture as part of our forever growing Tharavadu family.

“Your unwavering loyalty is forever valued by all of us.”

Tharavadu is one of the finest restaurants in Leeds, serving authentic South Indian food since 2014.

It has scooped a number of accolades over its time including Best Indian Restaurant in Leeds at the Oliver Awards 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Most recently, its chef Ajith Kumar was named Chef of the Year at the 2023 awards.