Tharavadu Leeds: Keralan 'gem' named among top 20 restaurants in the country by British Indian Good Food Guide
Tharavadu in Mill Hill has been named among the top 20 Indian restaurants in the country by the British Indian Good Food Guide.
The award-winning South Indian restaurant was the only Leeds restaurant to make the list this year and was joined by popular eateries such as Dishoom in Manchester, Mumtaz in Bradford and Tamatanga in Leicester.
The Guide, which is designed to showcase the very best the UK has to offer, said Tharavadu is “a gem for Keralan cuisine lovers”.
It continued: “Their use of authentic spices and traditional cooking techniques makes it a must-visit for anyone looking to experience regional Indian flavours.”
Tharavadu opened in Leeds in 2014 and has been leading the curry scene in the city since.
It was named the Best Indian Restaurant at the Oliver Awards three years in a row and more recently, its head chef Ajith Kumar won Chef of the Year.
Here are all of the 20 restaurants listed by the British Indian Good Food Guide:
- Raval Indian Brasserie & Bar (Newcastle Gateshead)
- Benares Restaurant & Bar (London)
- Quilon (London)
- Dishoom (Manchester)
- Tharavadu (Leeds)
- Kanishka (London)
- Asha’s (Birmingham)
- Swadish (Glasgow)
- Tuk Tuk Indian Street Food (Edinburgh)
- Purple Poppadom (Cardiff)
- Mowgli Street Food (Liverpool)
- Veeraswamy (London)
- Masala Junction (Nottingham)
- Urban Choola (Sheffield)
- Mumtaz (Bradford)
- The Chilli Pickle (Brighton)
- Tamarind (London)
- Tamatanga (Leicester)
- Darjeeling Express (London)
- 20. Kachori (London)
