Deep-fried lasagne is back on the menu as Stuzzi makes a ‘mouth-watering’ return to Trinity Kitchen in Leeds.

The Italian eatery made a splash last year with its deep-fried lasagne van at the city centre food court.

During its brief stay, the van and its signature dish became an instant sensation on TikTok, before the team packed up and shifted focus back to its Grand Arcade restaurant.

Stuzzi’s deep fried lasagne is back at Trinity Kitchen. | National World/Trinity Kitchen

Missed it the first time? Don’t worry. Stuzzi’s van returns to Trinity Kitchen from today (July 28) with a brand-new expanded menu.

Taking its unique spin on lasagne one step further, the new menu includes The La-Sagna: a fully loaded deep-fried lasagne sandwich served in a freshly baked sub from Leeds bakery Bake.

The new menu brings back fan favourites, including the original deep fried lasagne, ragu loaded fries, and truffle fries, alongside new vegan and vegetarian options.

Other highlights from the revamped menu include loaded fries topped with slow-braised beef shin, Njuda ragu, or cheesy bechamel, and La-Salata, a Caesar-style salad topped with crispy lasagne pieces.

You can find Stuzzi’s deep-fried lasagne at Trinity Kitchen at Trinity Leeds shopping centre from July 28 to September 28.