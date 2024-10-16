Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new bakery is set to open in Leeds next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the team behind Leeds-favourites Doh’hut in Trevelyan Square and Things in Bread in Boar Lane is “nostalgic British bakery concept” BAKE.

Due to open in the city centre in 2025, the new opening is said to complete the ‘All Things Dough’ trio, which was created by owner Tom Stafford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing the new opening on Instagram, Tom described BAKE as a “classic British bakery serving up hearty and nostalgic treats, every item is carefully finished with a touch of Parisian finesse”.

He said: “We're thrilled to announce the third and final culinary venture to complete the 'All Things Dough' trio.

Tom Stafford, founder of Doh'hut in Leeds, is opening a new gourmet sandwich bar.

“First up, we bought you Doh'hut, dishing out mind-blowing, award-winning donuts that send your taste buds into a frenzy.

“Then came Things In Bread, quickly becoming your go-to spot for the tastiest sandwiches in town. But hang tight, because now we're introducing BAKE...”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers can expect delicious pastries in the morning, a variety of fresh bread and specialty coffee in a transformed venue with a “decked out with a sleek, contemporary interior”.

In a more recent post, Tom said: “We’re taking the old school British bakes and bringing them back to its glory! With the precision and execution more recently displayed in French Patisserie.

“Think buff vanilla slices, levelled up cheese twists straight from the oven. I'll keep the rest a secret for now.”

Donut shop Doh’hut opened in Leeds in 2020 and was followed by sandwich shop Things in Bread in 2023. Both have quickly developed cult followings, becoming the city’s favourite spots for food on-the-go.