It’s been almost a decade since the Italian restaurant was founded in Harrogate, and next month will mark five years since Stuzzi opened its second site in Leeds.

The Grand Arcade restaurant has already survived a global pandemic, the economic fallout of Brexit, the cost-of-living crisis and soaring costs in the few years since it’s been open.

And the secret to success is diversity, Jimbob Phillips told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

He founded the restaurant along with Tom Pearson, Brett Lee and Nick Harvey - fondly named the ‘Stuzzi boys’ - who have branched out into everything from artisan markets to creating a hot sauce, and even producing their own gin.

Director Jimbob Phillips, one of the four founders of Stuzzi, pictured in the Leeds restaurant (Photo by Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“None of us are very good at resting on our laurels, we’re always looking at what the next thing might be,” Jimbob said.

“I think that’s worked in our favour, because we’ve not sat back as the owners of a restaurant and just let it run. We’ve thrown ourselves into extra things.

“We are fortunate to have amazing staff in both Leeds and Harrogate who really love what we do. We wouldn’t be able to branch out and add the extra bolt-ons without them.”

Stuzzi serves little plates of classic Italian cuisine, which are made for sharing, and the directors formed the idea for the business when they were working together at Salvo’s in Headingley.

Years later - while Brett was working at a gastropub near York - Jimbob, Tom and Nick embarked on a four-month road trip through Italy in a Toyota Corolla borrowed from Tom’s parents.

Stuzzi Leeds head chef Simon Turner makes Mafaldine (Photo by Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Jimbob said: “That was the cornerstone, the building blocks, for the business moving forward. We were quite conscious that people would probably ask, why are four English people opening an Italian restaurant? What do they know about Italian food and drink?

“We felt that by doing the tour and meeting all the suppliers ourselves, and immersing ourselves in Italian culture for four months, it would give us the backbone and authority we needed.

“It’s very easy to be passionate about Italian food, because they’re so passionate about it and so regionally proud - it’s easy to soak up that enthusiasm.”

Opened in November 2014, Stuzzi Harrogate quickly built up a loyal following, with some regulars visiting on a weekly basis. The directors always planned to expand into their home city, but it wasn’t until February 2019 that the right time came to open their Leeds restaurant.

Jimbob said: “We were concerned that because it was a city centre restaurant, it might be different and have a more transient crowd. But we’ve got a strong core of regular customers coming here as well, which is brilliant.

Mafaldine pasta, tossed with lamb belly and cotechino sausage ragu, slowly braised in white wine, lemon and rosemary. Finished with anchovy salsa and Grana Padano. (Photo by Jonathan Gawthorpe)

“When lockdown came, it was frustrating because we felt like we were starting to get a good name for ourselves in Leeds. But that did give us the confidence that there was a following for us here, and that we could do something creative.”

From takeaways and special cook-at-home kits to the now-renowned bags of fresh pasta, Stuzzi diversified to stay alive during the pandemic. Homemade produce is now a big arm of the business, from nduja ketchup and Napoli tomato sauce to hot sauce and Stuzzi Gin.

In 2023, the directors started selling their produce at artisan markets and local delis and cafes, and they plan to expand their range further this year.

“As an independent business, we can change what we want, when we want to,” Jimbob added.

“That’s a beautiful freedom to have. We’re all foodies by trade and I’m particularly passionate about wine.