Trinity Kitchen has just announced the five new vendors which are taking over its premise for the next nine weeks.

Popular Italian restaurant Stuzzi, located in Grand Arcade, is one of the five new eateries joining the food court.

Popular Italian restaurant in Leeds Grand Arcade joins Trinity Kitchen. Photo: Trinity Kitchen/Jonathan Gawthorpe

It will be hosting its own deep-fried lasagne van, with an aim to bring the restaurant's street food concept to life.

Stuzzi at Trinity Kitchen will be dishing up four different deep-fried lasagne flavours including tomato, mozzarella and basil, sausage and pea, and four cheese.

Other options such as loaded ragu fries and deep-fried olives are also on the menu, with vegan and gluten free options available. Joining Stuzzi in Trinity Kitchen, is Jimmy Macks, which will be returning the city centre food court serving fresh tacos with low, slow and smoked fillings including beef brisket birria and Mexican chicken.

Meanwhile, Eat Like a Greek will serve up mouth-watering gyros in hot fluffy pittas, with a choice of lamb, chicken, halloumi or falafel topped with homemade tzatziki, with Halal, vegan and dairy free options for everyone to enjoy.

New street food vendors in Trinity Kitchen for nine weeks, including Eat a Greek and Jimmy Macks. Photo: Trinity Kitchen

Back by popular demand, Ka-Bao will be bringing all the bao buns, gyoza and loaded fries you could want, with toppings and fillings such as Korean gochujang fried chicken.

Shoot The Bull will be serving up some of the finest American street food from crispy wings, and juicy Wagyu burgers to an array of sides including Parmesan truffle fries

Josie Towning, food and beverage manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “Our new line-up is bringing an exciting variety of food offerings and flavours for guests to enjoy.

"We’re proud to provide a platform for local restaurants like Stuzzi to offer such a unique concept and we’re sure that alongside our permanent eateries, these new arrivals will mean there is something for everyone at Trinity Kitchen.”