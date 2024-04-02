Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Italian restaurant Stuzzi, located in the Grand Arcade, has been serving deep-fried lasagna for years at various pop-ups across the city, including Springwell.

It arrived in Trinity Kitchen just a few weeks ago with an expanded menu of four lasagnas that have been in development for the last six months and has seen a “phenomenal” response.

Popular Italian restaurant in Leeds Grand Arcade joins Trinity Kitchen. Photo: Trinity Kitchen/Jonathan Gawthorpe

But taking residence at Trinity Kitchen was actually a last-minute decision, director Brett Lee said.

He added: “We ended up getting the van at quite short notice. Somebody dropped out and we snapped to the opportunity basically.

“And the response has been phenomenal. It has been unbelievable. It has massively exceeded our expectations. Leeds clearly loves deep-fried lasagna.

“We've always known it was like a popular item, but we never expected this.”

The menu includes four deep-fried lasagna dishes, Neapolitan sausage and peas with smoked mozzarella and béchamel and two vegetarian options. There are also three types of loaded fries on the menu.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Brett said the restaurant hopes to “grow the concept further” as it looks towards opening in other venues in the next couple of months.

On the menu this week only, Stuzzi will be offering deep-fried lasagna at its Merrion Street restaurant too.