The owner of a much-loved sandwich shop in Leeds has announced the business is expanding.

Silver’s Deli in Stanningley Road, Bramley, is set to open a second site in Saltaire later this year.

It comes after owner Chris was approached by the minds behind Village Store, Jonny Slow and James Sidey-Whittam, who have just acquired a spot on Daisy Place.

Customers can expect all of the deli’s best-selling sandwiches and more savoury bites down the line at the new cafe and interior design shop.

The new opening was announced via the brand’s official social media channel last month, where Chris told his followers that he had never thought he would open another Silver’s Deli.

Silver’s Deli is expanding with the opening of a second site. | Steve Riding/National World

The Instagram post said: “But when I ran into an old friend and business acquaintance Jonny in Saltaire a few months ago, he told me all about his plan to open @village_store_saltaire with his pal James serving the best coffee, loads of ace home interior bits and potentially even a range of clothing.

“I knew I wanted to be a part of it.

“So after a few chats and a firm handshake, we decided it was the perfect fit and are doing it.

“The shop is on Daisy Place right by the infamous Laundrette, and it’s number 1. Very fitting.”

Chris continued: “We’ll be providing the sandos and maybe a few other savoury bits down the line, they’ll be providing everything else including hot and cold drinks, pastries, cakes, basically loads of proper nice stuff.

“We’re working around a few constraints because the building is some kind of fancy listed, but it won’t stop us from slinging out the best sandos this side of Leeds.

“If all goes to plan, the doors will be opening at the end of October (these guys are professionals, just check out James’ work @jameswhittam).

“Yes we’ll be hiring, more on this in a bit. But for now, get excited, tell your mates, tell your family, tell everyone you know. Silver’s is coming to the Village.”

Earlier this year, Chris announced the venue would be expanding its menu to serve pizzas, too.